Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, area schools will resume classes today after the winter break.
- Drivers are asked to pay attention in schools zones.
- Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and other colleges begin classes next week.
A Lubbock man is behind bars after police say he harassed dozens of female real estate agents across the country.
- Investigators say Andy Castillo sent lewd images and text messages to women in 10 states.
- He is awaiting extradition to Waco, where the investigation began. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The Pentagon says United States forces are not leaving Iraq, despite some confusion.
- The military says a draft letter was mistakenly sent to Iraq, implying the U.S. is not leaving Iraq.
- The Pentagon says some troops are being re-positioned, but the U.S. is not leaving Iraq.
The Dallas Cowboys have a new coach.
- The Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy.
- He replaces Jason Garrett, who was officially relieved of his duties Sunday after failing to reach the playoffs.
