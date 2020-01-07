Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Area students head back to school today, Lubbock man arrested after harassing dozens of real estate agents, Cowboys have a new coach

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | January 7, 2020 at 6:18 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, area schools will resume classes today after the winter break.

  • Drivers are asked to pay attention in schools zones.
  • Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University and other colleges begin classes next week.

A Lubbock man is behind bars after police say he harassed dozens of female real estate agents across the country.

The Pentagon says United States forces are not leaving Iraq, despite some confusion.

The Dallas Cowboys have a new coach.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.