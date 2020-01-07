Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision. McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning. Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons. The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs had a season-high 19 3-pointers in beating Milwaukee 126-104, snapping the Bucks five-game winning streak. Patty Mills added 21 points, including 6 for 10 on 3-pointers, for San Antonio. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which lost for the first time since Dec. 25.
UNDATED (AP) — Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday. Both are doing just fine since going their separate ways last summer. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games. The Thunder had won five straight before losing Monday at Philadelphia.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110. Doncic had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas. It was his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season. Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, who lost Wendell Carter Jr. to an apparent ankle injury. Doncic scored 17 of the Mavs’ 19 points in the final 5:35 of the third quarter to break open what had been a tie game.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans overcame a 16-point deficit to get a 22-19 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Now they move on to face Kansas City, where they'll look for a win to reach the AFC championship game for the first time in franchise history. Sunday will be Houston's fourth trip to the divisional round and second under coach Bill O'Brien.
UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two. No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn rose to No. 5. Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. San Diego State is the only other undefeated Division I team. The Aztecs jumped six spots to No. 7. Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ciera Johnson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 10 Texas A&M cruised to a 79-35 victory over Mississippi. The Aggies (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) jumped to a 37-19 lead at halftime, despite star guard Chennedy Carter not collecting her first field goal until 2:51 remained in the first half. Carter entered the game averaging 23.2 points per game, but scored 13 points against the Rebels (7-8, 0-2 SEC), with 11 of those coming in the second half. The Rebels were led by Deja Cage with 15 points _ the only Mississippi player in double digits.
HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Martín Maldonado will have salaries of $3.5 million each season as part of his $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros. The 33-year-old spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have a 3.27 ERA. Maldonado hit .219 with 10 homers last season for the Astros. He was a Gold Glove winner in 2017.