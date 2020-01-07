Injuries reported in crash on Brownfield highway and FM 1585

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 62, near FM 1585.
Five people with minor injuries have been reported by The Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS, an SUV was driving east on the Brownfield Highway. A white pickup attempting to cross at the County Road 7300 stop sign failed to yield right-of-way.
DPS says the driver of the pickup refused medical treatment.
DPS is rerouting traffic in the area, please avoid this location.
