KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ringa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ringa, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Ring is a 1.5-year-old lab-rottweiler mix.
She is a sweet puppy who plays well with others. She is not spayed yet but comes with a voucher.
Ringa’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Jan. 7, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Babycakes (again)
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.