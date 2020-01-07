Late-week shower chance: Slim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No major changes in our weather today. Or even the next couple of days. The early-Spring-like pattern I mentioned yesterday will be with us for a while. This brings an elevated wildfire danger. The late-week slim chance of light precipitation we've been mentioning remains. Key words, slim, light, and if.
Today begins clear and cold. Early morning winds will be light, but by late morning will become quite gusty. This afternoon will be sunny, gusty and a little warmer. Chilly, however, in the wind.
The numbers, and more, are in our forecast here on our Weather Page.
The wind combined with our dry fuels, low relative humidity, and sunshine, will create conditions favorable for wildfire ignition and rapid growth. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged. The greatest risk will be from about noon through the afternoon.
Until significant precipitation occurs, windy periods will mean an elevated wildfire danger.
Tomorrow begins mostly fair and cold. Once again, winds will be light early in the day but gusty from late morning through the afternoon. Wednesday afternoon, in addition, will be partly cloudy and cool.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy if not gusty.
Late Friday there may be spotty light rain showers, possibly changing to light wintry showers Friday night as temperatures fall. As noted in recent days and during our newscasts, this is a SLIM chance. IF precipitation makes it to the ground it will be LIGHT.
I’ll include our graphic precipitation outlook in the video I’ll post here later this morning. Typically, my video shows up before 9 AM.
Around mid-January our weather may take a turn toward colder. One of the major models which covers that period, the GFS or American, indicates a return of winter temperatures. But the other major model we often refer to, the ECM or European, is not in agreement. Other data does hint that the overall pattern may change, allowing colder air to return to our area. We are and will be watching, of course.
You can check for updates anytime here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. You can download or update the app for free from your app or game store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.