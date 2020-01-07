Lubbock, Hockley and Garza County Sheriffs provide Crisis Intervention Team training to jail staff in unique way

Capitan Ryan Braus is the Director of Programs and Accreditation at the Lubbock County Detention Center. He said a few sheriffs in Texas got involved on the national level in CIT training through the National Institute of Corrections and brought that knowledge back to Texas. There are now 48 ‘master trainers’ in Texas who can train throughout the state. There are 3 of them in Lubbock, one is Braus.