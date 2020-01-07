Lubbock, Hockley and Garza County Sheriffs provide Crisis Intervention Team training to jail staff in unique way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Detention Center brought in a trained actor to help train their staff, in a unique way.
Swann Christopher is an actor from New York, but now travels nationwide helping different law enforcement agencies with crisis intervention teams or CIT training.
“The workshop I’m teaching here today is effective acting for the CIT role player. And basically, the students today are going to be acting in role-play scenarios for correctional officers, learning CIT,” said Christopher, “In which they learn de-escalation techniques, dealing with someone who’s in crisis."
Christopher has toured jails and prisons across the nation.
“When you’re actually there and you see and get a feel for that, hearing those slamming doors behind you, echoing, you know, and just imagining it as what you’re hearing all the time. It’s kind of getting goosebumps right now just thinking about it,” said Christopher.
Capitan Ryan Braus is the Director of Programs and Accreditation at the Lubbock County Detention Center. He said a few sheriffs in Texas got involved on the national level in CIT training through the National Institute of Corrections and brought that knowledge back to Texas. There are now 48 ‘master trainers’ in Texas who can train throughout the state. There are 3 of them in Lubbock, one is Braus.
Braus said the CIT training is a first for their detention center officer and the training should, "give them the skills to be able to identify individuals who are in crisis, who may be experiencing some mental illnesses. To maybe identify some of those symptoms.”
“The scenario-based training puts him in a situation to be to get some hands-on experience with very realistic situations,” added Braus.
Braus says that one day, he hopes that they can include everyone in this type of training.
"We want to, you know, continue to evolve our profession, we want our profession to get better and better. And provide tools to the officers to do their job in a safe way. We want to reduce the number of 'use of force incidents', we want to save lives," said Braus.
The training next week will include 25 officers from Lubbock, Garza and Hockley County. Lubbock County will also have more training classes in June and November. Braus said that they would like to include the community in this and asks that anyone wanting to volunteer to call him at (806)775-7004 or contact them through their website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.