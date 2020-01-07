Mild weather continues through Wednesday, elevated fire dangers Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Weather conditions remain uneventful tonight and Wednesday.
Fair skies are expected overnight tonight with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.
It will be colder across the Northern and Northwestern South Plains.
Gusty winds and elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers exist Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower and middle 60’s.
Gusty southwest winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible during the afternoon.
The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and mild temperatures could contribute to the rapid development of grassfires and wildfires.
Partly cloudy skies and gusty southwest winds continue Wednesday night.
Low temperatures dip into the middle and upper 30’s.
Gusty southwest winds continue at 15 to 25 mph Wednesday evening.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday with highs in the middle 60’s.
A slim chance of showers or a light wintry mix will be possible across the Panhandle late Friday into Saturday, but this still remains a very low chance.
A few models are still suggesting arctic air late next week.
