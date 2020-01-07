Police: Victim in second shooting was suspect in first shooting at Level Nightclub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the investigation continues into the fatal shootings at Level Nightclub on Jan. 1, detectives say the two shootings are not related and are being investigated separately.
Police officials say Garyontae Shephard, 17, fatally shot 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor during a fight inside the club. Shephard then left the scene.
Police say that as Shephard was running from Level Nightclub, he was fatally shot by an unknown person.
“It has become clear to investigators the two shootings are not connected; therefore, the two cases are being investigated as separate incidents with no link,” said police in a news release.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Roberts, 806-548-1664, or Detective Price, 806-548-4111.
