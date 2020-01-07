A Shallowater man faces up to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Darren Kyle Davis, 47, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Federal Court Tuesday morning.
Davis was arrested on a federal warrant by Lubbock Sheriffs’ Deputies and the FBI at a home in the 1200 block of 6th Street in Shallowater back in November 2019.
Davis pleaded guilty to possessing sexual material containing a minor that he knowingly obtained.
In an interview with Davis’ son, he explained he would find sexual images of his ex-girlfriends on Davis’ phone.
During a search by the police of Davis’ phone, they found 11 sexually explicit images and one video of child pornography on Davis’ phone.
Some of the images on Davis’ phone included sexual images of digital penetration of a female known to be 14-years-old.
Numerous other images were of girl’s breasts and buttocks all considered to be minors.
All the images were of females known to be under the age of 18.
The females in the images all expressed that none of them had intended for Davis to receive them.
It was later discovered that Davis obtained some of these images by pretending to be his son on the phone to entice the females to send more images.
The sentencing date for Darren Kyle Davis has not yet been set.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.