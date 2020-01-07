TTU President issues statement about ‘Racist Video Incident’

The Office of the Dean of Students and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion began responding to this issue on November 22. We discovered the video was shared on a mobile application that is used by many in the gaming community, including our eSports club, a student organization. We have also learned that this group has been open to students who are not members of the eSports club, as well as individuals who have no affiliation with the University. During the time of our investigative process, the video was shared again on social media, which led to additional dialogue that impacted not only our campus community, but many of our external constituents as well.