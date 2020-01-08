Clothing intentionally placed on hot stove top causes 2-alarm fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say a Monday evening fire was intentionally set after clothing was placed on top of a hot stove top at Stonebridge at Ironton Apartments located at 7010 Ironton.
The fire started around 8 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in apartment 722. A second alarm was called.
The fire sprinklers kept the fire subdued and firefighters worked to put out the fire and to remove the smoke from the complex.
Officials say six adults and four children were displaced. Red Cross responded to assist some of the victims.
The Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is classified as arson. The fire was contained to to the stove area.
A suspect was present, but was not arrested, according to LFR.
The investigation is ongoing and processes are being worked for further actions concerning the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.
