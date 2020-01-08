Cory Austin Acevedo indicted, charged with sending obscene material to a minor

Cory Austin Acevedo was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital | January 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 5:44 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cory Austin Acevedo was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

According to court documents, Acevedo is accused of attempting to send explicit text messages to a girl under 16 years of age.

The indictment says they were "explicit messages about masturbation, ejaculation, and genital-genital and oral-genital sexual intercourse" sent between July 22 and July 25, 2019.

The indictment says Acevedo attempted to “induce, entice, and coerce” a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

