Cory Austin Acevedo indicted, charged with sending obscene material to a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cory Austin Acevedo was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
According to court documents, Acevedo is accused of attempting to send explicit text messages to a girl under 16 years of age.
The indictment says they were "explicit messages about masturbation, ejaculation, and genital-genital and oral-genital sexual intercourse" sent between July 22 and July 25, 2019.
The indictment says Acevedo attempted to “induce, entice, and coerce” a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
