Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, police are now treating a deadly shooting at Level Nightclub as separate cases.
- Investigators say Garyontae Shepard shot Dedrick Traylor during a fight inside the club on New Year’s Day.
- Police are trying to determine who shot Shepard, the man found dead outside.
Lubbock Independent School District is considering two programs to allow educators to respond to active shooter situations.
- The district also discussed existing security measures and an anonymous reporting platform for students.
- That safety meeting took place Tuesday night inside Coronado High School.
Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house United States troops.
- There were no reports of injuries. Iran said the attacks were retaliation for the death of its top military leader.
- President Donald Trump plans to address the nation this morning.
Commercial airlines throughout the world have re-routed flights crossing the Middle East.
- This is to avoid any danger amid escalating tensions between Iran, Iraq and the U.S.
- The Federal Aviation Administration has barred American pilots and carriers from flying near Iraq, Iran and Persian Gulf airspace.
