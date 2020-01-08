Fatal crash in Levelland Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The crash happened on Hwy 114 and Lobo Dr. on Tuesday evening, sometime before 8:20 p.m.
Three vehicles were involved, according to Levelland Police.
Two people were taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland for their injuries.
Wednesday morning, police say one person taken to the hospital was taken by Aerocare to a Lubbock hospital.
That person, described by police as an elderly male, died this morning.
His name has not been released to the public at this time.
