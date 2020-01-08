Former Longhorn, Todd Orlando, hired as Assistant Coach for the Red Raiders

Similar to his tenure at Texas, Orlando created an opportunistic defense at Houston as the Cougars led the FBS with 35 takeaways in 2015, while also ranking eighth nationally in rushing defense (108.9 yards per game) and 20th in scoring defense (20.7 points per game). Houston boasted the nation’s No. 4 rushing defense (100.2 yards per game) as well as the 13th-best defense in regards to total yards allowed (319.6 per game) a year later, all while ranking third in the FBS with five defensive touchdowns.