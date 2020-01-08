Gusty winds continue tonight, mild and breezy Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds remain in the forecast overnight tonight.
High clouds increase across the South Plains ahead of our next storm system.
Partly cloudy skies and gusty southwest winds continue Wednesday night.
Low temperatures dip into the middle and upper 30’s.
Gusty southwest winds continue at 15 to 25 mph Wednesday evening possibly tapering off towards daybreak.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast Thursday.
Highs will warm into the middle and upper 60’s. Southwest winds average 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy skies continue Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.
A slim chance of showers or a light wintry mix will be possible across the Panhandle late Friday into Saturday.
Models are still suggesting this will be very light, if anything at all.
This also favors areas north of Lubbock.
Looking ahead to next week, models are still advertising arctic air to track across the country mid to late week.
Models are still in disagreement with how cold it may get or whether we see any precipitation from next week’s system.
