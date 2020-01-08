Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor's next coach will take over a better and much different situation than Matt Rhule did just over three years ago. The Bears went 11-3 this season, going to the Big 12 title game and Sugar Bowl. Rhule was named Tuesday as head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Baylor has already started a nationwide search for his replacement. Rhule arrived in Waco, Texas, to a depleted roster in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to Art Briles getting fired in May 2016. The Bears went 7-6 under interim coach Jim Grobe before going 1-11 in Rhule's debut in 2017.