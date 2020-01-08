Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
GIRLS
New Home 44 Forsan 24
Plainview 51 Lubbock Cooper 46
Ropes 74 New Deal 37
Shallowater 68 Roosevelt 12
Caprock 43 Coronado 34
Brownfield 58 Littlefield 49
Whitharral 50 Smyer 36
Lubbock Christian 79 Morton 38
Idalou 50 Slaton 33
Highland 42 Jayton 40
Sudan 71 Hale Center 45
Estacado 53 Snyder 46
Meadow 48 Silverton 33
Abliene Cooper 62 Sweetwater 34
Tulia 37 Dimmitt 34
Patton Springs 46 Hamlin 41
Whiteface 53 Klondike 31
Petersburg 28 Anton 17
Nazareth 104 Adrian 23
BOYS
Estacado 57 Dalhart 55
Tascosa 65 Trinity Christian 48
Montery 64 Hereford 51
Midland 68 Seminole 61
Nazareth 80 Adrian 13
New Home 36 Forsan 35
Frenship 63 Snyder 41
Goddard 73 Sundown 35
Floydada 78 Tahoka 50
Lubbock Cooper 55 Plainview 46
New Deal 59 Ropes 47
Palo Duro 68 Lubbock 34
Coronado 56 Caprock 44
Post 35 Crosbyton 29
Littlefield 67 Brownfield 27
Whitharral 53 Smyer 49 F/OT
Abernathy 54 Denver City 34
Levelland 46 Big Spring 44
Meadow 36 Silverton 33
Sweetwater 64 Winters 51
Plains 67 Kingdom Prep 60
