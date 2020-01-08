Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 7

By Pete Christy | January 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 11:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

GIRLS

New Home 44 Forsan 24

Plainview 51 Lubbock Cooper 46

Ropes 74 New Deal 37

Shallowater 68 Roosevelt 12

Caprock 43 Coronado 34

Brownfield 58 Littlefield 49

Whitharral 50 Smyer 36

Lubbock Christian 79 Morton 38

Idalou 50 Slaton 33

Highland 42 Jayton 40

Sudan 71 Hale Center 45

Estacado 53 Snyder 46

Meadow 48 Silverton 33

Abliene Cooper 62 Sweetwater 34

Tulia 37 Dimmitt 34

Patton Springs 46 Hamlin 41

Whiteface 53 Klondike 31

Petersburg 28 Anton 17

Nazareth 104 Adrian 23

BOYS

Estacado 57 Dalhart 55

Tascosa 65 Trinity Christian 48

Montery 64 Hereford 51

Midland 68 Seminole 61

Nazareth 80 Adrian 13

New Home 36 Forsan 35

Frenship 63 Snyder 41

Goddard 73 Sundown 35

Floydada 78 Tahoka 50

Lubbock Cooper 55 Plainview 46

New Deal 59 Ropes 47

Palo Duro 68 Lubbock 34

Coronado 56 Caprock 44

Post 35 Crosbyton 29

Littlefield 67 Brownfield 27

Whitharral 53 Smyer 49 F/OT

Abernathy 54 Denver City 34

Levelland 46 Big Spring 44

Meadow 36 Silverton 33

Sweetwater 64 Winters 51

Plains 67 Kingdom Prep 60

