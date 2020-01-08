KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sadie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sadie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sadie is a 6-year-old female.
She is spayed and up-to-date on her shots. She also has a chip but her owners were never found.
Sadies adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
