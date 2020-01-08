Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. It is to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim's family to familiarize himself with the case. The court on Wednesday postponed the case until Jan. 13. Six of the men, five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin, had been convicted by a first instance court last year and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison. But four have since been released. The seventh defendant, a Greek barman, had been acquitted. A public prosecutor had ordered the retrial of all seven, deeming the sentences too lenient.