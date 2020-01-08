WARRANT: Man stuffed child into packback, left her in trunk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with capital murder, thought to be responsible for the death of a 10-month-old child by stuffing her in a backpack and leaving her in the trunk of a vehicle.
Trevor Rowe is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $2 million bond after being arrested Tuesday afternoon. An arrest warrant states Rowe picked up the child, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.
After he got the child, he took her to his job site. Before leaving his vehicle, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard.
He went to work, then checked on her later. When he checked on her, he found she got out of the backpack; then he stuffed her back in.
Around lunchtime, he checked on the child again and saw she was still breathing but crying and zipped up the backpack, before getting fast food. After lunch, he then put the child — still zipped in the backpack — and put her in his trunk.
The child was left in the trunk for more than five hours, as the temperatures in the car got higher.
Rowe called police just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and said the child was not breathing. He told police he tried to perform CPR on the child before paramedics and police arrived.
After paramedics arrived, they took the child to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Rowe was later arrested, after telling police he stuffed the child in the backpack and left her in the trunk, according to an arrest warrant.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.