No Burn Day: Elevated wildfire danger

Following up on yesterday's mention of possible winter-cold arriving late next week. The American (GFS) model continues to dump arctic air into West Texas at that time. The European (ECM or ECMWF) model now indicates a drop in temperature, though not to the extent of the American model. That's a slight change from the past few days, when the European blocked the cold air intrusion. As noted here yesterday, there are some other indicators pointing to a pattern change, which would favor the American's resolution.