No Burn Day: Elevated wildfire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of gusty winds ahead, and with similar temperatures and the dry air, it's a no burn day due to the elevated wildfire danger. In this story, and the video I'll post here a little later this morning, temperatures, winds, and an update on our late-week precipitation chance.
Like yesterday, the combination of wind, dry fuels, low relative humidity, and sunshine, are a recipe for an elevated wildfire danger. These conditions, from late morning through the afternoon, promote the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged.
As noted yesterday, until significant precipitation occurs, days like today are NO BURN DAYS.
After this morning's mostly fair and cold start, by late morning we'll be back to gusty. This afternoon will be partly cloudy, somewhat windy, and cool. Chilly if you're exposed to the breeze. Patchy blowing dust is possible.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, gusty, and cold.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and breezy - if not gusty.
Friday brings increasing cloudiness, more of that gusty wind, and a slim chance of light rain showers late in the day and evening.
Friday night, as temperatures fall - it's going to get cold, the spotty light rain showers may become spotty light wintry showers. Light snow is possible, though mainly over the northern KCBD viewing area. I still expect there will not be any wintry accumulation. There may not be any measurable precipitation.
I'll repeat yesterday's key words regarding the precipitation chance: Slim, light, if.
Following up on yesterday's mention of possible winter-cold arriving late next week. The American (GFS) model continues to dump arctic air into West Texas at that time. The European (ECM or ECMWF) model now indicates a drop in temperature, though not to the extent of the American model. That's a slight change from the past few days, when the European blocked the cold air intrusion. As noted here yesterday, there are some other indicators pointing to a pattern change, which would favor the American's resolution.
So, we will continue to watch for more definitive information.
