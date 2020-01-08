Pay It Forward: Lubbock waitress at Logan’s Roadhouse goes above and beyond for a customer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amanda Davis, a waitress at Logan’s Roadhouse in Lubbock, went above and beyond to help an elderly woman dining at the restaurant.
“I just came into the bathroom and I kind of just saw the handicapped saw open and I saw her struggling,” Davis said, recalling what happened back in November.
Davis helped the woman and comforted her until more family could arrive to help the woman.
“While she was waiting, I went out and her son was waiting for her daughter in law to bring her some stuff. And I went and told him I’m taking care of her she’s okay,” Davis said. “And so I would go and check all my tables and say, ‘I’ll be right back’ and I would go back and just sit there and chat with her so she wasn’t alone and so she felt okay.”
She got a letter from the woman’s friend, thanking Davis for her kindness. Davis sent the woman and her friend Christmas cards and said the friendship means a lot to her.
“I hope she’s doing better. hope she continues to get better,” Davis said. “She can come visit me next time she’s here.”
Davis was surprised at work as this week’s Pay It Forward recipient.
“I’m just glad I could have helped her is all,” said Davis, “It was just nice to know that I could have helped her treated her like as if it was my mother or grandmother in that situation. Somebody would be there to help and not make them feel bad about it.”
Davis has been a waitress at Logan’s for about five years.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
