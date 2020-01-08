President of Lubbock Association of Realtors offers safety tips after Waco cyber-stalking case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, KCBD reported on a Lubbock man arrested and charged with cyber-stalking female real estate agents in the Waco area. He is also accused of threatening to sexually assault their children, according to officials with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and now Ken Harlan, the President of the Lubbock Association of Realtors, is saying realtors shouldn’t be worried, but more aware of their surroundings.
“I think they’re safe here in Lubbock but that doesn’t mean that you can let your guard down. You have to have your guard up sometimes. “
Harlin says he knows frightening encounters can happen over text message, but says realtors probably feel the most unsafe at the first showing of a property, which is why he’s asking you to keep these tips in mind:
- Pick an office space where people are around when meeting clients for the first time
- Stay in groups when looking at a home
- Walk behind the client so that no one is walking behind you
- Use safety apps with safety features
“The Lubbock Association of Realtors does have a safety app that they can use that will more or less be like the buddy system,” said Harman. “You can put their phone number in and get more information from then. You can find if they’re a criminal or their background.”
Harman says some apps like Real Safe Agent also have features where you can push a button and other agents using the app at the moment and who are nearby and can be alerted to come to you. It also dials 911 if you make a motion with your hand like you’re hitting someone.
According to The National Association of Realtors safety report program, 53% of members use a smartphone safety app to track whereabouts and alert colleagues in case of an emergency.
