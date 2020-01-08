Trial continues for Slaton man accused of continuous sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial is on it’s second day for Asencion Martinez Jr., of Slaton, who is accused of two or more counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Martinez is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child he committed in 2009 and 2011, according to the indictment.
In 2009 Martinez is said to have touched a child sexually who was under the age of 17. Martinez also had the child touch him sexually, according to a police report.
In September of 2011 Martinez engaged in sexual penetration of the female who was under the age of 17, according to a police report, .
