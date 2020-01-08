Trial continues for Slaton man accused of continuous sexual assault of a child

Trial continues for Slaton man accused of continuous sexual assault of a child
Slaton man on trial for sexual assault of a child.
By Harrison Roberts | January 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 11:15 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial is on it’s second day for Asencion Martinez Jr., of Slaton, who is accused of two or more counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Martinez is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child he committed in 2009 and 2011, according to the indictment.

In 2009 Martinez is said to have touched a child sexually who was under the age of 17. Martinez also had the child touch him sexually, according to a police report.

In September of 2011 Martinez engaged in sexual penetration of the female who was under the age of 17, according to a police report, .

