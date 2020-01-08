WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for robbery, vehicle burglary suspects

More Wanted Wednesday cases coming your way right below! Check the video out and see if you can help us identify or locate these suspects! First up, we're asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a subject involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Dec. 26 at Money Stop, located at 4201 Ave. Q. The subject, a Hispanic male, entered the business wearing a gray jacket with the hood pulled over his head. After following a Money Stop employee around the store, the subject followed her behind the counter, demanded money from the register and partially pulled a handgun from his pocket to threaten the employee. After the employee gave the suspect money from the register, the suspect left. Anyone who sees the subject or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the identity of the suspect. Next, we have a male and female suspect attempting to use a stolen credit card at Family Dollar located at 1905 34th Street. The credit cards were stolen out of a vehicle earlier that day on Dec. 1. As always, please call Crime Line at 741-1000 to report any information you may have. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward. #TippinAintSnitchin