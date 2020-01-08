WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for robbery, vehicle burglary suspects

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for robbery, vehicle burglary suspects
Police are looking for a male suspect who entered Money Stop and demanded money, threatening the employee with a gun on Dec. 26 just after 7 a.m. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Digital | January 8, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 5:30 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in two different incidents in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

Wanted Wednesday (Jan. 8)

More Wanted Wednesday cases coming your way right below! Check the video out and see if you can help us identify or locate these suspects! First up, we're asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a subject involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Dec. 26 at Money Stop, located at 4201 Ave. Q. The subject, a Hispanic male, entered the business wearing a gray jacket with the hood pulled over his head. After following a Money Stop employee around the store, the subject followed her behind the counter, demanded money from the register and partially pulled a handgun from his pocket to threaten the employee. After the employee gave the suspect money from the register, the suspect left. Anyone who sees the subject or has information on his whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for the identity of the suspect. Next, we have a male and female suspect attempting to use a stolen credit card at Family Dollar located at 1905 34th Street. The credit cards were stolen out of a vehicle earlier that day on Dec. 1. As always, please call Crime Line at 741-1000 to report any information you may have. Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward. #TippinAintSnitchin

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

First off, they're looking for a male suspect who entered Money Stop and demanded money, threatening the employee with a gun on Dec. 26 just after 7 a.m.

Next, police are searching for two suspects who used cards stolen in a vehicle burglary back on Dec. 1.

Police are searching for two suspects who used cards stolen in a vehicle burglary back on Dec. 1.
Police are searching for two suspects who used cards stolen in a vehicle burglary back on Dec. 1. (Source: Lubbock Police Department)

If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.