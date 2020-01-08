WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for robbery, vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for suspects in two different incidents in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
First off, they're looking for a male suspect who entered Money Stop and demanded money, threatening the employee with a gun on Dec. 26 just after 7 a.m.
Next, police are searching for two suspects who used cards stolen in a vehicle burglary back on Dec. 1.
If you have any information about these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
