YWCA lists 9 to be inducted into Women of Excellence Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock chapter of the YWCA has announced its list of nine women who will be inducted into its Women of Excellence Academy. The women will be recognized during a ceremony in March.
This is the 32nd year the awards have been given out. The induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 6, inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.
The nine are:
- Jaclyn Paige Allen - Religion
- Judge Kara Darnell - Government
- Wendy-Adele Humphrey - Education
- Michelle McCord - Professional
- Shirley McReynolds - Medicine
- Sellie Shine - Social Justice
- Jaime Wheeler - Human Service
- Sophie Goforth - Youth Leadership
- Latrelle Joy - Mary Nell Strong Community Service
The public is invited to attend the award ceremony. Individual tickets are $125 per ticket and reserved tables of eight are $1,000. Those can be bought at www.ywcalubbock.org.
