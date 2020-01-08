YWCA lists 9 to be inducted into Women of Excellence Academy

YWCA lists 9 to be inducted into Women of Excellence Academy
By Michael Cantu | January 8, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 10:06 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock chapter of the YWCA has announced its list of nine women who will be inducted into its Women of Excellence Academy. The women will be recognized during a ceremony in March.

This is the 32nd year the awards have been given out. The induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 6, inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.

The nine are:

  • Jaclyn Paige Allen - Religion
  • Judge Kara Darnell - Government
  • Wendy-Adele Humphrey - Education
  • Michelle McCord - Professional
  • Shirley McReynolds - Medicine
  • Sellie Shine - Social Justice
  • Jaime Wheeler - Human Service
  • Sophie Goforth - Youth Leadership
  • Latrelle Joy - Mary Nell Strong Community Service

The public is invited to attend the award ceremony. Individual tickets are $125 per ticket and reserved tables of eight are $1,000. Those can be bought at www.ywcalubbock.org.

