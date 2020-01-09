Arrest warrant issued for father in Roswell Amber Alert case

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KCBD) - An arrest warrant has been issued by the Roswell, New Mexico Police Department for 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira, who is accused of taking his 3-year-old son and murdering the boy’s mother.
An Amber Alert for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico is still in place. He is believed to be in danger and was last seen Sunday.
The FBI has also joined the search to find the boy.
RPD is also investigating the death of Osiel Rico’s mother as a homicide. Police say 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez was found dead by family members Tuesday morning inside her house in southeast Roswell.
Jorge Rico-Ruvira is described as a Hispanic man, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches; weighs about 150 pounds; and has brown eyes with black hair. He is said to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon.
Those with information are asked to call Roswell police at 575-624-6770, Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-8477 or 911.
