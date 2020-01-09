Consider This: Giving this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Giving is what characterizes the Holiday Season and I can imagine no community more generous than Lubbock and the South Plains.
There are almost limitless opportunities for giving this time of year and you have stepped up and made this Christmas a Merry one for many of those who are less fortunate.
This year’s U Can Share food drive had a goal of raising 750,000 meals and you exceeded that by giving more than 800,000 meals.
This year our Christmas is for Kids made a Merry Christmas possible for 700 children.
When KCBD ran a story about the Angel Tree gifts not returned, Lubbockites came forward and filled that need.
And then there are events like Junior League’s Holiday Happening whose charitable activities benefit others in this community year around.
And you not only give money and food, but you give your time and energy.
The bell ringers at the Salvation Army, those who serve in the food lines and who volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels all give that most precious commodity, their time.
Consider this … don’t let this season pass without giving back. The great lessons of the holiday season have always been about the gifts we have received from our Lord, and blessings we can be to others.
From the KCBD family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas this holiday season.
We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:
KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue ALubbock, TX 79404
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.