Consider this: Is it time for public surveillance cameras

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Privacy versus safety. It is an ongoing debate that should not be taken lightly, especially when a government decision will mean big changes in a local community.
Seeing news of the two people killed outside a Lubbock nightclub this New Years has me thinking: It might be time for public surveillance cameras in Lubbock.
It’s been six days since the shootings and there is still no word of suspects. I can’t help but think public cameras might help investigators catch a killer.
Consider This:
I believe the public surveillance cameras, when deployed, maintained, and used responsibly, can help document and even reduce crime while not violating our basic civil liberties.
After all, it was the city’s public cameras that helped police identify the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing a few years ago and there are countless more examples.
While there is certainly no substitute for good ol’ fashion police work, footage from public cameras can help provide leads and be used as evidence in court, and ultimately be a deterrent.
I would urge our city leaders to take a look at this issue. It is a worthwhile debate and deserves serious consideration.
‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.
