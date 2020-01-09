Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Investigation continues into 10-month-old’s death, another RDAG employee accepts fraud charge plea deal, House to vote to limit president’s war powers

By Michael Cantu | January 9, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 6:36 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man, Trevor Marquis Rowe, is charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter.

A 12th Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee has accepted a plea deal for her role in a check-kiting scheme.

Iranian investigators now say the crew on a Ukrainian plane that crashed Tuesday night never radioed for help.

The House of Representatives will vote today on a proposal to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action without notifying Congress.

