Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock man, Trevor Marquis Rowe, is charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter.
- Police say he put the girl in a backpack Tuesday and left her in the trunk of his car for several hours.
- He called 911 after finding her unresponsive.
- Read the latest details here: Family mourns loss of 10-month-old stuffed in backpack
A 12th Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee has accepted a plea deal for her role in a check-kiting scheme.
- Court records show Mistry Canady and other employees falsified documents to delay loan payments to Ford Motor Credit.
- She could face up to five years in prison.
- Read that story here: ‘No date set’ after Shane Smith sentencing passes, office manager becomes 12th to plead guilty
Iranian investigators now say the crew on a Ukrainian plane that crashed Tuesday night never radioed for help.
- In the report, released earlier today, it is said the pilot tried to turn back before the plan went down.
- Ukraine reports 176 died after the plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Two black boxes in the plane have been recovered.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back, Iran investigators say
The House of Representatives will vote today on a proposal to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action without notifying Congress.
- The move comes after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander.
- Critics say the president ordered the airstrike without authorization or providing legal justification.
- Read more here: House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran
