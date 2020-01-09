Eat well, live well with the 80/20 diet plan

Brenda Garcia is the Health and Wellness Manager at United and she says they’ve come up with a plan to help folks reach that goal. She says, “We developed something called 80-20 for 2020. That means 80% of the time, you’re eating healthy and 20% of the time are those indulgences for the cravings that you get.” Brenda brought some examples into the studio to explain the 80/20 lifestyle diet. It was no surprise to see the chicken and broccoli (pre-packaged together at Market Street). But we were surprised in the newsroom to see that she included a certain Brownie Cookie in the healthy 80% group and it was delicious!