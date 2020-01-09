Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.