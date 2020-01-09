KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abigail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abigail, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Abigail is a senior 9-year-old lab mix.
She is sweet and gets along well with other dogs. But the staff at LAS is not sure if she is spayed yet, so she comes with a voucher to have that done.
Abigail’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
