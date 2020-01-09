Lady Raiders rebound to shock TCU in Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 30 point loss at home, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders showed their worth in Fort Worth Wednesday night, beating TCU 80-76.
Texas Tech had a strong second quarter outscoring TCU 26-14 to go up by 14 at the half.
Down 16 in the third, The Horned Frogs would outscored Tech 26-16 in the quarter and then take a lead in the fourth quarter.
Tied at 66, Sydney Goodson’s three pointer gave the Lady Raiders the lead with four minutes to play. It was a lead they would keep the rest of the way.
Up one with a minute left, Chrislyn Carr made a big three to stretch the lead to four. Texas Tech then made free throws to close out a big conference road victory.
Boogie Johnson led Tech with 20 while Goodson added 15.
Playing in hometown with around 175 family and friends in attendance, Lexi Gordon scored 15. Both her parents went to TCU.Carr chipped in 13 and Alexis Tucker scored 12 as five Lady Raiders were in double figures.
In foul trouble most of the game, Brittany Brewer fouled out only scoring five points on 1-3 shooting.
The Horned Frogs drop to 12-3 and 1-1 in Conference. TCU had upset Texas in the Big 12 opener.
This was TCU’s first loss at home this season.
Texas Tech (12-1 overall, 1-1 in Conference) hosts Kansas State 3pm Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.