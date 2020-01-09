Lubbockite appointed to state Kidney task force

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Amie Duemer, a Lubbock resident who works closely with those who suffer from kidney issues, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the state’s Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force.
Duemer is one of 16 others who were appointed to the task force. The group aids in implementing the state’s prevention, early screening, diagnosis and management of kidney disease; and educates health care professionals.
She is currently the executive director of the South Plains Kidney Foundation and a transplant social worker with University Medical Center. Along with that, she is also a member of the Lubbock Medical Social Workers, National Association of Social Workers and the Texas Renal Coalition Board of Directors and a past member of the Society for Transplant Social Workers and IMPACT Lubbock.
Duemer has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and a master’s from the University of Pittsburgh.
The other 15 appointed to the task force are: Mary Albin, Dany Anchia, Dr. Bruce Brockway, Dr. Robert Collazo, Dr. Osama Gaber, Dr. Richard Gibney, Anne Ishmael, Nichole Jefferson, Tiffany Jones-Smith, Rita Littlefield, Dr. Anil T. Mangla, Dr. Reza “Hamed” Mizani, Dr. Navid Saigal, Dr. Leslie Weisberg and Dr. Francis Wright.
Read more biographical information on all appointees here.
