Mike Leach to SEC to coach Mississippi State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Football Coach Mike Leach is heading to the SEC to coach Mississippi State. He is leaving Washington State after a strong eight year run.
The news broke thanks to Mississippi State AD John Cohen’s pirate themed tweet.
The University then followed up with a swing your sword tweet.
It was then official when Cohen tweeted a photo of Leach signing to come coach Mississippi State.
Leach went 55-47 at Washington State and before that he was Texas Tech's winningest coach going 84-43 in 10 years with the Red Raiders.
He's now going to try to battle in the SEC with Alabama, LSU, Georgia and so many other perennial powers.
Mike Leach will arrive on Mississippi State's campus this afternoon. He will officially be introduced at Noon on Friday.
