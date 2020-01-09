No. 4 Baylor looks to knock off No. 3 Kansas

STEPPING UP: The versatile Devon Dotson has averaged 18.6 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike has complemented Dotson and is accounting for 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Bears are led by Jared Butler, who is averaging 16.3 points.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He's also made 90.2 percent of his foul shots this season.