“No date set” after Shane Smith sentencing passes, Office Manager becomes 12th to plead guilty

Similar to plea papers from other Reagor-Dykes employees, documents describe the “fraudulent floor plan fraud scheme,” saying employees routinely dug through records for vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of cars Reagor-Dykes had already sold, then submitted new loan applications to Ford Motor Credit Company using the old VINs – falsely indicating that the company was seeking a loan in order to repurchase the vehicle for resale, many have admitted. After acquiring the new floor plan funding, instead of re-buying the car, Reagor-Dykes used the ensuing loan to cover other expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.