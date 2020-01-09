SHSU, Central Ark. meet in conference play

STEPPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 84.6 points per game and allowed 83 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 74.6 points scored and 94.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.HOT HAYDEN: Hayden Koval has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over his last three games. He's also made 71.3 percent of his foul shots this season.