SMU looks to extend streak vs ECU

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Isiaha Mike has connected on 44.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 33 over the last five games. He's also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.