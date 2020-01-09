UMC hosts blood drive amid donation shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Because of a local and national shortage of blood donations, University Medical Center will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday inside the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Rd.
The hospital is hoping for at least 100 donations during this drive. The drive center will be near the mall’s grand court, close to Men’s Dillard’s, PINK and Bath & Body Works.
All who donate will get two movie tickets with two vouchers for popcorn at Premiere Cinemas inside the mall. Those vouchers come courtesy of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
Donors are asked to set aside two hours of their time for donations. Times can also be scheduled in advance by visiting the center’s website here.
Those who donate need proper identification, should be over 17 years old and weigh at least 120 pounds. Those who want to donate and are under 16 must have a signed parental consent form.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.