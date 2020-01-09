Winter Weather Returning to the region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Our nice weather is about to come to an abrupt end by Friday night.
A strong cold front with an associated upper level low will start changing the weather by mid afternoon on Friday. The cold front will move rapidly south into the South Plains between 2pm-6pm bringing with it strong northerly winds and much colder temperatures.
As the cold air settles into the area an upper level storm will bring rain followed by a winter mix and eventually snow across the region. Some light accumulations are possible, mainly across the northern and northwest South Plains by Saturday morning.
Some travel issues may develop in the region between Friona, Muleshoe east to Plainview, Floydada extending to Childress.
The track of the upper level system will impact where the heaviest snow and greatest potential for accumulations will occur overnight Friday into Saturday.
With temperatures expected to fall into the 20s and teens by early Saturday the wind speeds of 25-35 mph and some strongest gusts overnight will mean wind chills will be in the low to mid teens.
The system will move eastward early Saturday and sunshine will return to the area, but the afternoon will be a cold one.
Warmer temps will return Sunday afternoon.
