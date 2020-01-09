Wintry showers in our forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are on the way, but first, more of the same. Well, nearly so. The changes on the way include a return of cold air, for a while, and a slight chance of precipitation, at least briefly. Like yesterday, in this story I discuss the outlook, and in the video I'll post a little later this morning I'll show you the updated graphical outlook for rain and snow Friday and Friday night.
There will be a little less wind and a little less cloud cover today. On the other hand, a little more warmth. Highs in the 60s will be common with some 70s in spots to the southeast.
Then a little less wind but a little more cloud cover tonight. Lows in the 30s will be common.
Wind and cloud cover will increase Friday, especially Friday afternoon. Winds will shift to the north behind a cold front and temperatures will begin to fall in the late afternoon.
Precipitation is looking a little more likely late Friday and Friday night. However, guidance continues to indicate it will be light with liquid content generally just a few hundredths of an inch. A few spots may pick up one to two tenths of an inch, mainly over the northeastern viewing area where there is a low chance of thundershowers Friday morning.
Light snow also is looking a little more likely, though mainly over the northern counties of the KCBD viewing area. Guidance points to maximum amounts up to around an inch. The northwestern viewing area is most favored for snowfall and light accumulations. One to two tenths of an inch with isolated amounts around a half inch may occur elsewhere, including the Lubbock vicinity. It is likely, however, that most (if any at all) will melt on roads.
Moisture remaining early Saturday could create icy areas. Especially on raised surfaces such as overpasses, bridges, flyovers, stairs and decks. Wind chill readings may be in the single-digits early Saturday.
Watch for possible updates to our forecast. On-air. On-line. In-app.
Continue to be cautious in the outdoors. Activities involving open flames, including burning, or which generate sparks or extreme heat are discouraged.
