Wintry showers in our forecast

Light snow also is looking a little more likely, though mainly over the northern counties of the KCBD viewing area. Guidance points to maximum amounts up to around an inch. The northwestern viewing area is most favored for snowfall and light accumulations. One to two tenths of an inch with isolated amounts around a half inch may occur elsewhere, including the Lubbock vicinity. It is likely, however, that most (if any at all) will melt on roads.