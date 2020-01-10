Abbott tells Trump administration Texas won’t participate in refugee resettlement

In 2016, the governor sued the Obama administration in an effort to prevent Syrian refugees from resettling in Texas. The lawsuit was dismissed, and Abbott later withdrew the state from the resettlement program. But the administration continued partnering with local agencies to resettle refugees in Texas, which received more refugees than any other state during the federal government’s 2018 fiscal year — about 1,700. That total was a dip of nearly two-thirds lower than 2017, but the number of resettled refugees increased again during the 2019 fiscal year, to about 2,460.