Community helps The Children’s Home of Lubbock capture memories for foster children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The faces and smiles of around 60 foster children are captured in more than 2,000 images thanks to the community’s support and donations of time and services.
“It’s really important to capture who they are at this time,” The Children’s Home of Lubbock Public Relations Coordinator Samantha Turley said. “A lot of times, whenever kids get into foster care, we don’t think to take pictures. So, whenever they get older, they won’t have a picture when they were 8 years old. It’s really important we get these and we print them off and they have a copy.”
Lubbock native Amanda Wise, owner of Wise Design Photography, volunteered for the second year to use her photography skills and aid The Children’s Home to provide those important photographs.
“Last year they told me that some kids, they get to high school and they don’t have pictures to put in the yearbook and they don’t have pictures of them and their siblings together,” Wise said. “I want them to have something they can cherish and something tangible they can actually hold and see and take with them when they leave The Children’s Home. Memories fade but pictures help you remember.”
Wise spent several hours at Sophia’s Place taking 2,381 pictures of individual children, sibling groups and foster care families. Dillard’s, Petra Hair Design and LadyJae Slay ensured the children were looking their best. Dunkin’ provided the fuel to make it through ‘picture day.’
“It makes a big difference whenever the community helps out because it shows the kids that they are important,” Turely said. “It gives them the special attention that maybe we can’t quite afford to give them because we have be practical with our money. We are a non-profit.”
It’s that attention and a chance to smile that Wise hopes to continue to provide to the children. She now lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area but wishes to return for this event in the years to come as well as get similar support in the Metroplex.
“I have a lot of photography friends up there and I’m just trying to get something started on a bigger scale up there with more children’s homes and more kids who don’t ever have the chance to have their picture taken," Wise said.
The Children’s Home tells KCBD it is always in need of volunteers and donations to help with events, especially during a time when foster care in Texas experiences changes.
“Our goal is to always give our best care to children, whether we have to follow new state mandates, we’re going to do it because that’s what we need to do,” Turley said. “We’ve had to make some new hires that were unexpected, but we’ve had some people really come in and help us. Now, we are trying to see what we can do going forward because we don’t really know where we are going to be. We kind of feel at the whim of what’s going on. We are going to do whatever is best and we know the people making decisions care about children as much as we do.”
Click here to support The Children’s Home.
