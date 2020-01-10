Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is investigating a crash this morning on the South Loop, east of University Avenue.
- Police have not released much information but have confirmed the death.
- They arrived on scene just before 1:30 a.m.
- Updates will be posted as more information becomes available:
The U.S. House has passed a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump from taking military action against Iran without approval from Congress.
- The move comes after the president ordered an air strike that killed Iran’s top military leader.
- The resolution is not expected to pass the Senate.
- Read more from The Associated Press here:
The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a case of payroll forgery.
- The owner of Lubbock’s Slim Chickens restaurant filed a report with police, saying one his employees was entering information into the payroll system for a person who does not work there.
- That person was getting paid. This has been going on since 2018.
- Read that story here:
The Lubbock County Election’s Office needs workers for the March primary elections.
- There are about 180 paid positions that need to be filled.
- Anyone can apply as long as they are registered voters in Lubbock County.
- More details here:
