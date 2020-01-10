1 dead after overnight South Loop crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigation a fatal crash near South Loop 289 and Avenue P Friday morning. One person has been pronounced dead.
The identity of the victim has not been released by LPD.
Investigators are currently at the scene of the crash. Roads have been blocked off on the Loop’s access road from Avenue U to Avenue P. That is in front of a residential area and Camping World.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
