DPS, local law enforcement to map out fatal crash scene

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement around Levelland will revisit a crash scene on Friday morning that claimed the life of one person.
Investigators will be out on Highway 114 and Lobo Drive to map out the scene of the crash that happened Tuesday night. Traffic heading west will be re-directed at the county road down Ellis Street to Alamo Road, according to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.
The crash they are investigating happened just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Three vehicles were involved.
Two people were taken to Covenant Health in Levelland for their injuries. On Wednesday one of those people was taken to Covenant Health in Lubbock, where he later died.
The identity of that man has still not been released by DPS.
Related Link: 1 dead after crash near Levelland
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.