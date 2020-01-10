Floydada judge appointed to Governor’s broadband council

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Marty Lucke, Floyd County judge, has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Broadband Development Council. He is now one of 15 who will identify barriers to rural communities regarding internet service.
The development council, which was formed this last legislative session, will aid rural areas that do not have easy access to internet or other telecommunications capabilities.
Lucke and the 14 others are tasked with researching progress of broadband development in unserved areas, identifying barriers to residential and commercial broadband installation in rural areas, study technology-neutral solutions to overcome that barrier, and analyze how state-wide access to broadband would benefit the state.
The council will also submit a written report over those subjects no later than Nov. 1 of each year.
Along with being a county judge, Lucke is also the president of the South Plains Transit Board and vice chairman of the South Plains Rural Planning Organization. He is also a member of the Floyd County Veterans Memorial Board and senior steward for the Floydada Masonic Lodge No. 712.
Lucke is a graduate of Abilene Christian University.
The 14 others appointed to the council are: Julie Bland of Aransas Pass, Frank Moreno of Crystal City, Lindsey Lee of Edna, Marshall Harrison of Sunray, Kirk Petty of Vernon, Dr. Thomas J. Kim of Austin, William Sproull of Richardson, Dr. Saurin Patel of Austin, Greg Pittman of Sherman, Jennifer K. Harris of Austin, Kenny Scudder of Odessa, Edward Smith of Abilene and Dr. Steven Johnson of Austin.
